Scam Alert: Scammers, posing as APD Officers, are calling citizens and asking for money

The Anchorage Police Department has received information that scammers, who identify themselves as Anchorage Police Officers, are calling citizens and claiming the citizens have a warrant and need to pay money. The names the scammers are providing are names of real APD officers.
While an officer may call you regarding a warrant, and advise you to turn yourself in, they will NEVER suggest that you can pay money to make the warrant go away. The only way a warrant is taken care of is by going through the court system.
If you receive a call like this, you may make a report online with the Anchorage Police Department at www.muni.org/police.
© 2020, ↑ Alaska Native News
