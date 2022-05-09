Search Continues for Missing Child on Kodiak Island for Third Day





The Kodiak search, now in its third day, for 7-year-old Sawyer Cipolla, has yet to gain any results for the estimated 950 ground searchers, pilots and horseback teams that combed the Monashka Bay and surrounding areas through the weekend and today.

Sawyer, described as autistic, was last seen at his home on Forest Drive just prior to noon on Saturday. He was reported as missing approximately 30 minutes later at 12:20 pm. Troopers immediately responded and searched without success. By 6:45 pm that evening there were approximately 100 searchers looking for Sawyer.

Troopers reported in their dispatch “More than a dozen agencies are participating in the search including; Kodiak Police Department, City of Kodiak Fire Department, Bayside Volunteer Fire Department, Kodiak Island Search and Rescue, Alaska State Troopers, Alaska Wildlife Troopers, US Coast Guard, US Navy Seals, Alaska Air National Guard Rescue Coordination Center, K9 search and rescue teams from Anchorage and Mat-Su including; MATSAR, AKSSD, and ASARD.”

Sawyer was last seen wearing gray pants, a camouflage hoody, and hiking boots.

The Department of Public Safety posted a Missing Person Bulletin with images online and can be viewed here.

Authorities ask that anyone who may have seen Sawyer to call the Kodiak Police Department at 907-486-8000 or the Alaska State Troopers in Kodiak at 907-486-4121.