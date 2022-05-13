Weeklong Search for Kodiak’s Seven-Year-Old Sawyer Cipolla Turns Up No New Leads





Despite an extensive weeklong search in the northeast portion of Kodiak and the outlying areas for the missing autistic boy, Sawyer Cipolla, searchers have found no clues as to the child’s whereabouts.

Sawyer disappeared on Saturday, May 7th. He was last seen at approximately 11:50 am near his home off of Forest Drive in Monashka Bay. When his family could not locate him he was reported missing 30 minutes later at 12:20 pm.

Troopers immediately responded and conducted a preliminary search, and by 6:45 pm there were approximately 100 people, including members of Kodiak Police Department, AWT, AST, City of Kodiak Fire Department, Bayside Volunteer Fire Department, Kodiak Island Search and Rescue, Coast Guard sector Anchorage/Air Station Kodiak looking for Sawyer.

The search continued throughout the weekend and troopers, on Monday reported that at least 950 searchers, including more than a dozen organizations, made up of Kodiak Police Department, City of Kodiak Fire Department, Bayside Volunteer Fire Department, Kodiak Island Search and Rescue, Alaska State Troopers, Alaska Wildlife Troopers, US Coast Guard, US Navy Seals, Alaska Air National Guard Rescue Coordination Center, K9 search and rescue teams from Anchorage and Mat-Su including; MATSAR, AKSSD, and ASARD had scoured the area.

Authorities set up a staging area at the Bayside Fire Station where searchers could check in prior to assisting in the search.

K9 teams, thermal drones, Coast Guard and other aircraft, as well as boats, scoured the area day after day.

On Wednesday, as air assets and an estimated 300+ ground searchers continued the search, an additional four K9 teams were brought in from Anchorage aboard a Coast Guard C-130. Despite these added efforts, no leads have been turned up.





