Search Continues for Missing Kotzebue 10-Year-Old, AST Shifting Focus

Alaska Native News Sep 13, 2018.

Despite a weeklong intensive search in the northwest Alaska community of Kotzebue by close to 100 searchers and investigators that include 15 FBI agents from inside and outside the state, local police and troopers, are no closer to finding 10-year-old Ashley Johnson-Barr.

Ashley, who has been missing since September 6th, was last seen leaving the Kotzebue’s Rainbow Park between 5:30 and 6 pm that day, but never made it home and hasn’t been seen or heard from since.

Kotzebue Police Chief Thomas Milliette reported that the search turned up the young girl’s cell phone about a 1/2 mile from the park to the southwest of the park near the NANA Regional Corporation building, opposite of the park of Ashley’s home.

As the search continues, Alaska State Troopers, who are the lead agency in the case, say that they will in addition to assisting in the search, they will change focus, saying, “Given the length of time that Ashley has been missing and the exhaustive efforts that have yet to result in her being found and reunited with family, as of this morning, we are shifting our focus towards the ongoing law enforcement investigation, including whether criminal activity may have been involved in her disappearance.”

The extensive search has scoured the small community and the shorelines and coastal areas and as yet have not uncovered additional clues of her whereabouts.

The search for Ashley and the investigation into her disappearance will continue, AST said in their statement today, “For now, the additional law enforcement resources that have been in place in Kotzebue will remain, search operations will continue, and leads and tips will be given proper attention. Again, we are confident that someone in this community knows what happened to Ashley and needs to come forward and share that information with us.”







Troopers went on to say, “The Alaska State Troopers are grateful to the Alaska Incident Management Team, the FBI, the city of Kotzebue, the Northwest Arctic Borough, and the many others who gave their time, resources, and assistance in the search for Ashley. We ask that people keep Ashley, her family, and the community here in their thoughts and prayers, and remain hopeful that she will still be found.”

Tips from the Kotzebue area can be called or texted in to 907-995-3890. Those outside Kotzebue desiring to provide information should dial 907-451-5100, and reference case number AK18064447.