Search in Klawock Drug Investigation Results in Large Stash of Meth and Heroin, One Arrested

Drug Investigation Results in Large Stash of Meth and Heroin, One Arrested

Alaska Native News on Feb 21, 2020.

During an on-going drug investigation in Klawock, Alaska state Troopers assisted the Graig Police Department in serving multiple arrest and search warrants at a residence on B Street in Klawock on Wednesday.

During the search of the residence, investigators would uncover a large stash of drugs that included 40 grams of methamphetamine packaged for sale, over 20 grams of heroin, packaging material and over $10,000 in cash.

After seizing the drugs, that troopers say had a street value of over $19,000, 54-year-old Loretta Mortell was arrested on charges of Misconduct Involving a Controlled Substance II and III.

Following her arrest, Mortell was transported to and remanded at the Craig Jail pending arraignment.