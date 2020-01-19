SEARHC Announces Additional ROAR Women’s Conference Presenters

JUNEAU – In addition to author, actor and communications expert Robyn Hatcher as keynote speaker, the 2020 Reclaim Own and Renew (ROAR) Women’s Conference lineup boasts of several powerful presenters aimed to inspire females to realize their potential. The SouthEast Alaska Regional Health Consortium (SEARHC) is excited to host the following talented speakers at the conference, Jan. 31 – Feb. 1 at Juneau’s Centennial Hall Convention Center.
Sharonne N. Hayes, MD – Cardiologist and Professor of Cardiovascular Medicine
A graduate of Northwestern University, Dr. Hayes joined the staff at Mayo Clinic in 1990 where she has since compiled more than 30 years of experience treating complex heart conditions and serving as Director of the Mayo Office of Women’s Health. As a nationally recognized speaker on women’s health and equality, Hayes has spoken at the White House and been featured on the Today Show, Good Morning America, CNN, Dr. Oz Show, and more.
Angela Cox – Nonprofit Leadership, Communications
Hailing from Utqiagvik (Barrow) and raised in Inupiat traditional ways and values, Cox graduated with honors from Washington State University and proceeded to earn a master’s from New York University. The emerging young leader soon returned to Alaska to help drive numerous nonprofits across her home Arctic Slope, eventually landing as Vice President of External Affairs for the Rasmuson Foundation, the state’s largest philanthropic organization.
Christina Michelle – Author, Counselor, Hypnotherapist
A certified confidence coach, substance abuse counselor and hypnotherapist, Michelle has been helping women gain clarity of purpose since 2011. In her upcoming book “Just Get Off The Plane!” she uses life experiences to encourage females to be more confident in their decision making and to break from bad relationship cycles and overcome roadblocks to success.
Kelly Williamson – Licensed Professional Counselor
Williamson is a Licensed Professional Counselor with more than 15 years of experience providing services from Haines to Gainesville. She holds a master’s in Counseling Psychology and specializes in the treatment of trauma using Cognitive-Behavioral Therapy. Currently the Senior Manager of Outpatient Programs for SEARHC Behavioral Health, Williamson will present on learning to confront and overcome painful memories that may be holding us back from living truly empowered lives.
ROAR conference details, including registration information, can be found at searhc.org/roar. General admission tickets are priced at $89. For more information, please contact Conference Chair Sherry Patterson at roar@searhc.org or call 907.463.4000.
###