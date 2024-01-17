SEARHC Launches ‘Heart Matters’ Program: Cultivating Healthy Heart Habits in February, National Heart Health Month 2024





JUNEAU, Alaska – February is National Heart Health Month. The focus is to reduce the risk of heart disease, which is the leading cause of death in the United States. Our goal is to empower Southeast Alaskans by providing them with resources and incentives to prioritize their health. SouthEast Alaska Regional Health Consortium (SEARHC) is launching a 29-day program, Heart Matters, on February 1.

SEARHC Health Educators, Physicians, Registered Dietitians and Behavioral Health Clinicians will share health tips and tricks during this month-long program to help community members reach their goals. This initiative aims to help individuals transform short-term goals into long-term habits.

Heart Matters participants can select several personal health goals. The SEARHC team will offer support tools, a weekly virtual education series, as well as incentives to aid participants in establishing new healthy habits in 2024. There will be weekly prizes at the program’s conclusion. Continued participation in the program boosts your chances to win.

Fostering a daily commitment to heart health can significantly impact your well-being. Small acts of self-care, like opting for stairs over elevators, ensuring quality sleep and preparing nutritious meals contribute positively to heart health. Studies affirm that self-care practices help maintain healthy blood pressure and reduce the risk of heart disease and stroke. Daily activities that promote heart health include:

Engaging in a daily dose of physical activity, such as a brisk, 30-minute walk.

Quitting smoking.

Preparing meals low in sodium and unhealthy fats.

Adhering to prescribed medications and attending medical appointments.

Ensuring 7-8 hours of quality sleep each night.

Managing stress through activities like meditation, yoga or relaxation with a book or movie.

Alongside the Heart Matters program, SEARHC will be leading a virtual education series every Thursday at 12:15 p.m. – 12:45 p.m. featuring professionals and healthcare providers discussing topics such as goal setting, nutrition, diabetes prevention, heart health and stress management.

To sign up for Heart Matters and take the first step toward improving your heart health, visit www.searhc.org/heartmatters. Early Bird Registration is until January 19 with additional prize entries for early sign-ups. For more information, contact SEARHC Health Educator Kate Grumbles at kgrumbles@searhc.org or 907.966.8785.

