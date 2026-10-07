Seasonal Maintenance Has Ended on the Denali Highway

(Fairbanks, Alaska) – The Alaska Department of Transportation and Public Facilities (DOT&PF) ended regular maintenance on the Denali Highway on October 1 and will resume maintenance operations on May 15, 2027, when crews reopen the 135-mile route connecting the Richardson and Parks Highways.

Alaska DOT&PF does not provide winter maintenance on the Denali Highway. Following the conclusion of seasonal maintenance operations, the highway is subject to accumulating snow, ice, drifting, and potentially hazardous conditions, including washouts and soft spots caused by freeze-thaw cycles.

Winter travel is primarily limited to snowmachiners, dog mushers, and other recreational users with specialized equipment. Travel by conventional vehicles is strongly discouraged due to the potential for impassable conditions, the lack of emergency services, and limited or no cellular coverage.

“As we wrap up regular maintenance on October 1, we want the public to understand that conditions can change quickly once the snow starts flying,” says Jason Ludington, Alaska DOT&PF M&O Denali District Superintendent. “Please plan accordingly, stay off the highway in winter unless you’re properly equipped for remote travel, and always check 511 before you go. We’ll be back out there in the spring to open it safely again.”

Travelers should prepare for remote conditions at any time of year by carrying emergency supplies including food and water, first-aid kits, seasonally appropriate clothing, spare tires, and communication devices. Watch for remaining maintenance activity in the final days of the season and drive according to conditions. An advisory speed limit of 35 mph remains in effect while the road is still under active maintenance.