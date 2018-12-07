Second Person Busted Thursday in Ketchikan Heroin Investigation

Alaska Native News Dec 7, 2018.

A second person in Ketchikan was arrested on drug charges following an investigation that was initiated after a drug arrest of a Washington person at the Ketchikan Airport on December 3rd following her arrival from Washington state while in possession of heroin.

AST, with the assistance of the Ketchikan Airport police arrested Labreea Shaelyn Brown, age 20, of Washington state was taken into custody following her arrival on Alaska Airlines from that state on Monday. She was found to be in possession of 26.1 gross grams of heroin. She was subsequently remanded to the Ketchikan Jail.







The investigation spurred by that arrest would implicate 30-year-old Stephanie Orr of Ketchikan. She was contacted and arrested by the Statewide Drug Enforcement Unit of the Alaska State on Thursday. She was also remanded to the Ketchikan Jail without bail to await arraignment scheduled for today.

AST says the street value of the heroin seized is $26,000.