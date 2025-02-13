Sen. Sullivan leads Alaska Delegation, Sec. of Transportation, and NTSB Chair in Press Conference on Alaska Aviation Safety





WASHINGTON— U.S. Senator Dan Sullivan (R-Alaska), a member of the Senate Commerce, Science and Transportation Committee, led a press conference with Senator Lisa Murkowski and Representative Nick Begich (both R-Alaska), U.S. Secretary of Transportation Sean Duffy, and National Transportation Safety Board Chair Jennifer Homendy for Alaska media regarding their shared focus on enhancing aviation safety in Alaska. This conference followed the tragic crash of a commuter aircraft in Alaska in the Bering Sea near Nome last weekend that took the lives of 10 Alaskans.

Senator Sullivan is a member of the Senate Commerce, Science and Transportation Committee which has oversight of the Federal Aviation Administration, the Department of Transportation, and the National Transportation Safety Board. He has strongly advocated for critical infrastructure to provides greater flexibility to meet Alaska’s unique aviation needs in this role. In May 2024, the FAA Reauthorization was signed into law which included several Sullivan-authored provisions specifically for Alaska.

