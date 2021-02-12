Senate Backs Use of Short-Term Health Powers by Governor to Protect Alaskans







Senate Resolution 2 focuses on reopening Alaska’s economy and securing federal funding for the management of COVID-19 related impacts

JUNEAU – The Alaska Senate Friday voted for a resolution supporting the short-term exercise of health powers by Governor Mike Dunleavy to protect Alaskans from the COVID-19 pandemic and urged the reopening of Alaska’s economy.

Senate Resolution 2 backs a new, narrowly defined public health declaration, not to exceed 30-days, and calls attention to the social and economic harm of the pandemic on Alaskans.

“A short-term declaration will provide assurance to the Alaskans most adversely affected by the virus – the elderly, families with children, those with health complications, small business owners, and the unemployed – that this government will not compound the harm they’ve already suffered by jeopardizing critical aid. We’re not going to kick them while they’re down,” said Senate President Peter Micciche, R-Soldotna. “The Senate is working overtime to give Governor Dunleavy and his team the tools they need to maintain our nation-leading public health response, secure federal funding and deliver much-needed assistance to negatively impacted Alaskans. As we turn the chapter on this pandemic, I am confident we can protect the public while encouraging an end to unnecessary government mandates and the reopening of our schools.”







Alaska has been a nationally recognized success story during the pandemic, ranking near the bottom of all U.S. states in COVID-19 deaths per capita and leading the nation in vaccination rates.

“The administration has used the words ‘monitor’ and ‘manage’ to describe their handling of the present situation,” said Senate Majority Leader Shelley Hughes, R-Palmer. “This tells me we are moving from a state of emergency to a state of recovery – which also means we are headed back to the Alaska we know. Rather than any additional declarations, I look forward to adjusting the particular statutes needed to give the administration the specific tools to allow us to transition from this recovery phase to a state of normalcy.”

SR 2 passed the Senate by a vote of 11-6.

