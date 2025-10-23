Senate Commerce Advances Bill to Reauthorize the Young Fishermen’s Development Program





Washington, D.C. – The U.S. Senate Commerce, Science, and Transportation Committee yesterday advanced bipartisan legislation—introduced by Senators Dan Sullivan and Lissa Murkowski (both R-Alaska), Edward J. Markey (D-Mass.), and Roger Wicker (R-Miss.) in July—to reauthorize the Young Fishermen’s Development Program. The program, first authorized in law in 2021 for five years, seeks to mitigate the challenges and hurdles facing the next generation of entrants into the fishing industry. The senators’ legislation would authorize $2 million annually through FY 2031 to support regional training opportunities and apprenticeship programs to support individuals building their early careers in the fishing industry.

“The Young Fisherman’s Development Act has helped the next generation of fishermen access the resources they need to keep Alaska seafood on America’s table,” said Sen. Murkowski. “By reauthorizing this legislation, we’re providing more young Alaskans with hands-on training and financial resources to reduce the high barriers of entry that prevent the next generation from grabbing the helm. I thank Senator Sullivan for guiding this bill through committee and will continue working alongside my colleagues to bring this to the Senate floor.”

“The Young Fishermen’s Development Program is the only federal program providing competitive funding to educate and train young fishermen and to prepare them for success in the fishing sector, which is critically important to Alaska’s economy and our coastal communities,” said Sen. Sullivan. “Over the past four years, this vital program has delivered on its mandate—helping to lower costs and barriers to entering the industry, expanding training opportunities, and empowering our fishermen to continue sustainably harvesting our world-class seafood. I thank my committee colleagues for standing with our fishermen and advancing this bill to strengthen our fleets and America’s seafood industry.”

“The Young Fisherman’s Development Program ensures that we adequately support future generations of young fishermen in Massachusetts and in coastal communities across the nation,” said Sen. Markey. “The fishing industry is a critical part of the Bay State’s economy, but its barriers to entry are higher than ever. We must stand by the young men and women looking to build their careers by providing them with training and resources that allow them to get out on the water and feed the nation. I am proud to join my colleagues in celebrating the advancement of our reauthorization bill and look forward to bolstering future generations of fishermen from coast to coast.”

“The fishing industry is crucial to the economic success of coastal Mississippi,” said Sen. Wicker. “The Young Fishermen’s Development Act encourages future generations of anglers to take advantage of opportunities to perfect their skills. Fishermen of all ages should have the resources to be successful.”

Fishing employs more individuals than any other industry in Alaska. However, barriers—such as high costs to enter a fishery, financial risk, and limited entry-level opportunities—make it difficult for young men and women to gain access to the fishing industry.

Specifically, this legislation would:

• Provide training, education, outreach, and technical assistance initiatives for young fishermen entering the industry.

• Authorize competitive grants to support new and established local and regional training, education, outreach, and technical assistance initiatives for young fishermen, including programs, workshops, and fishing related services.

• Authorize $2 million annually for program funding through FY 2031.