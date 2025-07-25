Sullivan & Colleagues Seek to Reauthorize Young Fishermen’s Development Program









WASHINGTON—U.S. Senators Dan Sullivan and Lisa Murkowski (both R-Alaska), Ed Markey (D-Mass.), and Roger Wicker (R-Miss.) have introduced bipartisan legislation reauthorizing the Young Fishermen’s Development Act, first signed into law by President Trump in 2021, to continue to mitigate the challenges and hurdles facing the next generation of entrants into the fishing industry. The legislation would authorize $2 million annually through FY 2031 to support regional training opportunities and apprenticeship programs for individuals building their early careers in the fishing industry.

“Over the last four years, the Young Fishermen’s Development Program has helped reduce the high barriers and costs that too often prevent prospective fishermen from filling the ranks of the fishing sector,” said Senator Sullivan. “We want to ensure the next generation of fishermen can continue utilizing these grants, training opportunities, and apprenticeship programs that will bolster our fishing fleet and maintain Alaska’s status as the global superpower of seafood. I urge my colleagues to join us in reauthorizing this important program that is focused on reversing the ‘greying’ of the fleet, supporting our many coastal communities, and empowering our fishermen to continue sustainably harvesting our world-class seafood.”

“Fishing is a cornerstone of the Massachusetts economy, and a vital economic driver for the nation, but there are far too many barriers preventing young people from joining the industry,” said Senator Markey. “With this legislation, we are reaffirming our commitment to the next generation of fishermen by working to build their ability to push off the dock into fulfilling careers at sea. I thank my colleagues for their partnership on this bill and will continue to fight for this important program and our fishing communities.”

“This legislation provides our next generation of fishermen with the resources they need to be successful, and keep Wild Alaska Seafood on tables around the country,” said Senator Murkowski. “The Young Fishermen’s Development Act equipped our next generation of fishermen with important education, hands-on training, and financial resources. I thank Senator Sullivan for his advocacy on this issue, and look forward working alongside him to reauthorize the YFDA and ensure these benefits continue to be realized by young Alaskans.”

“The fishing industry is crucial to the economic success of coastal Mississippi,” said Senator Wicker. “The Young Fishermen’s Development Act encourages future generations of anglers to take advantage of opportunities to perfect their skills. Fishermen of all ages should have the resources to be successful.”

“The Fishing Communities Coalition and our members from across the country are deeply grateful to Senator Sullivan and the bipartisan, multi-coastal, bicameral cosponsors of this legislation for their commitment to the continued success of the Young Fishermen’s Development Program,” said Noah Oppenheim, coordinator of the Fishing Communities Coalition. “The nation’s community-based commercial fisheries have benefitted from this small but mighty program through enhanced workforce development and safety training opportunities. The reauthorization of this program will support hundreds of additional early-career fishermen as they begin working in America’s oldest profession. Five years ago President Trump signed the original Young Fishermen’s Development Act into law, and we look forward to supporting this bill as it advances through Congress and lands on his desk once again.”

“Commercial fishing is an inherently dangerous way of life, with the challenges only increasing as our oceans warm and storms intensify,” said Linda Behnken, executive director of the Alaska Longline Fishermen’s Association. “To be successful, young fishermen need a host of skills. Senator Sullivan’s support for the YFDA funds that skill building, providing the boost our young bloods need to succeed.”

“This program has support from across the political spectrum because it’s about investing in American jobs and food security,” said Michelle Stratton, executive director of FCC founding member Alaska Marine Conservation Council. “Senator Sullivan and Senator Murkowski’s strong support for the YFDA five years ago recognized the importance of our domestic fishing fleet. Their support today is a reaffirmation of their commitment to ensuring future generations of harvesters and fishing communities can thrive for generations to come.”

The fishing industry employs more individuals than any other industry in Alaska. However, barriers such as high costs to enter a fishery, financial risk, and limited entry-level opportunities make it difficult for young men and women to gain access to the fishing industry.

Senator Sullivan’s legislation would:

Provide training, education, outreach, and technical assistance initiatives for young fishermen entering the industry.

Authorize competitive grants to support new and established local and regional training, education, outreach, and technical assistance initiatives for young fishermen, including programs, workshops, and fishing related services.

Authorize $2 million annually for program funding.

Congressman Nick Begich (R-Alaska) has led the introduction of companion legislation in the House.



