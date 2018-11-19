Senate Democrats Announce Caucus Leadership
ANCHORAGE – Sunday Alaska Senate Democrats announced their Caucus leadership while acknowledging the formation of an all-Republican Majority Caucus. “We congratulate Senator Giessel on putting her organization together, but are disappointed that our request for a Caucus of the Whole was not accepted by the other party,” said Senator Tom Begich (D-Anchorage).
Believing that Alaskans are sick of partisanship preventing forward progress for the state, Senate Democrats sought a bipartisan caucus of the whole to work together for the betterment of Alaska earlier this month
.
“Senate Democrats were hoping all members of the Senate could focus strictly on those issues we all can agree would move Alaska forward,” added Sen. Begich. “Senate Democrats will focus on addressing crime in Alaska, putting resources in the classroom, and protecting the permanent fund dividend. All Alaskans deserve hope, opportunities to succeed, and safe communities and we will work to make that happen.”
Senate Democrats have elected Senator Tom Begich as the Senate Democratic Leader. Senator Donny Olson (D-Golovin), Senator Bill Wielechowski (D-Anchorage), Senator-elect Scott Kawasaki (D-Fairbanks), Senator-elect Elvi Gray-Jackson (D-Anchorage), and Senator-elect Jesse Kiehl (D-Juneau) make up the rest of the Senate Democratic Caucus. Senator Lyman Hoffman (D-Bethel) has been invited to join the Senate Democratic caucus. Committee assignments will be determined at a later date.
Senate Democrats met immediately following the election to discuss priorities for the next legislative session and the possibility of a caucus of the whole. The goals of the caucus for the 31st Alaska State Legislature parallel those priorities Senate Democrats would have brought to a bipartisan effort – to rebuild safe communities, ensure a strong pre-k through UA education system, provide access to affordable healthcare for working Alaskans, build a healthy economy, and protect the PFD through a constitutional amendment.