Senate President Gary Stevens Reflects on Governor Dunleavy’s State of the State Address





JUNEAU – Tuesday, Governor Mike Dunleavy provided his annual State of the State speech to a joint session of the Alaska legislature. Senate President Gary Stevens, R-Kodiak, provided the following response:

“I appreciate the Governor articulating his vision and sharing it with both the legislature and the public. While there may be debates on how to address public education, balance the state budget, and recruit and retain workforces in our communities, we intend to work with the Governor to find common ground on these issues facing Alaskans.

“In the Senate, our objective remains steadfast in seeking solutions to provide essential resources for public schools, ensuring the best possible education for our youngest Alaskans. Additionally, we aim to attract individuals back to the state to bolster our economy through a livable and reasonable retirement once Alaskans have completed their service to their communities. Lastly, finding long-term solutions to address Alaska’s railbelt energy needs is paramount to ensuring residents have the energy to heat their homes.

“As we go through this legislative session, we will continue to work with our counterparts in the House and the Governor while navigating these challenges Alaska faces. This is critical if we intend to make progress toward the solutions Alaskans are demanding. As we go through this process to achieve this, our commitment will also continue to be focused on safeguarding our financial resources, ensuring that future generations of Alaskans have ample opportunities for success without shouldering the burdens of imprudent policy choices of today.”

