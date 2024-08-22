SEOC Update: 2024 August Juneau Glacial Outburst Flood/ West Coast Storms





JOINT BASE ELMENDORF RICHARDSON, Alaska — The State Emergency Operation Center (SEOC) activation level remains at 3 – Major Incident Ongoing for the 2024 August Juneau Glacial Outburst Flood disaster and a series of strong storms impacting the West Coast of Alaska over the weekend and into this week (remnant of Typhoon Ampil). SEOC, City and Borough of Juneau (CBJ), and Tlingit and Haida Tribes of Alaska (THTA) continue to coordinate a full inter-agency response that includes local, state, Alaska Organized Militia, volunteer, faith-based, and private-sector organizations. In addition, SEOC is responding to the storms moving onto Alaska’s West Coast.

West Coast Stroms

This weekend, storms caused coastal flooding in several western Alaska communities. Water damages to some boardwalks and outbuildings were reported, along with mobilized fuel tanks, but no major residential or infrastructure damages were reported as of this release. There are no immediate life, health, or safety emergency requests from impacted communities as of this release. A second sea storm associated with the remnants of Typhoon Ampil will impact the west coast of Alaska in the next 48 hours. With the transition to recovery, SEOC has relocated response resources back to base in order to be ready for a West Coast response if required.

Juneau Outburst Flood

A Joint Preliminary Damage Assessment (JPDA) will be conducted by the CBJ, THTA, State of Alaska, Small Business Administration (SBA), and FEMA to determine the magnitude of damage and impact of disasters and support a request for federal assistance. The JPDA will begin on August 26. Initial damage assessments conducted by CBJ, THTA, and the American Red Cross of Alaska form the foundation of the data used to develop the JPDA. JPDA results support any request for federal assistance submitted by Governor Mike Dunleavy.

The State’s Individual Assistance (IA) program continues to receive applications from CBJ residents impacted by the August 6 flood. More than 197 applications for state Individual Assistance have been received. Online and Telephone Registration is available at www.Ready.Alaska.Gov/IA or call 844-445-7131. The deadline to apply for State IA is Oct. 9, 2024

The Salvation Army Mobile Canteen stationed at Melvin Park Volunteer Center demobilizes on August 16 at 6pm but the Salvation Army is still providing food to Juneau residents in need. To request meal delivery, send a message to petr.janousek@usw.salvationarmy.org.

SEOC continues to support the CBJ and Tlingit and Hadia Tribe with incident response including incident management personnel, disaster recovery experts, Volunteer Agency Liaison, Public Information Officer, and Alaska Organized Militia (AKOM). 15 AKOM will remain serving in Juneau through the end of their orders on August 21. As the response transitions to recovery, SEOC is demobilizing response resources and deploying recovery resources to meet the ongoing needs in Juneau.

The Department of Transportation and Public Facilities, working in conjunction with AKOM and volunteers, collected and removed tons of flood debris from Mendenhall Valley homes impacted by the glacial outburst flood. More than 575 structures have been cleared of debris; more than 2000 hours of work accomplished, and 3600 cubic yards of debris removed.

The CBJ Incident Command is working with the United Way of Southeast Alaska to coordinate volunteers. Those who wish to volunteer or receive assistance for disaster related needs can visit https://www.unitedwayseak.org/form/2024-juneau-flood-relief-efforts

###



