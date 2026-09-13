This Day in Alaska History-September 13th, 1955

By on Comments Off on This Day in Alaska History-September 13th, 1955



1955 Alaska Constution Convention. Image-UAF archives
1955 Alaska Constitutional Convention. Image-UAF archives

On September 13th, 1955, 55 delegates were elected to attend a special Alaska constitutional convention at UAF’s Student Union Building (later named Constitution Hall)

The number of delegates elected, 55, was chosen to mirror the 55 delegates that went to Philadelphia to create the original Constitution between May 25 and September 17, 1787.

Frank Peratrovich, a Southeastern Alaskan Native, was one of those elected and would go on to serve in the State House and State Senate later.

Related Content

The Alaska Constitution was ratified by Alaskans on April 24, 1956.



  , , , , , , , , , , ,

This Day in Alaska History-September 13th, 1955 added by on
View all posts by Alaska Native News →

Related Posts: