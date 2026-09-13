This Day in Alaska History-September 13th, 1955











On September 13th, 1955, 55 delegates were elected to attend a special Alaska constitutional convention at UAF’s Student Union Building (later named Constitution Hall)

The number of delegates elected, 55, was chosen to mirror the 55 delegates that went to Philadelphia to create the original Constitution between May 25 and September 17, 1787.

Frank Peratrovich, a Southeastern Alaskan Native, was one of those elected and would go on to serve in the State House and State Senate later.

The Alaska Constitution was ratified by Alaskans on April 24, 1956.