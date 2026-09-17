









On September 17th, 1868, the Russian-American Company changed hands for a third time, and the name was changed to the Alaska Commercial Company in San Francisco.

The buyers, Sloss, Lewis Gerstle, and A. Wasserman purchaced the Russian-Americasn Company from Hutchinson, Kohl & Company the ones who bought the company from Russia a year earlier.

ACC would go over many changes in the 158 since then. The company would grow to 30 rural stores throughout the state and now goes by the name AC Value Center.