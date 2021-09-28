September 22nd Fort Yukon Escapee Recaptured and Jailed in Fairbanks





Alaska State Troopers announced on Tuesday that the suspect, identified as 41-year-old Donald George Carroll JR, who escaped from custody on September 22nd, has been captured.

ASDT previously reported that Carroll had escaped custody last Wednesday from the Fort Yukon Police Department at approximately 8 pm.

Carroll was in custody for multiple warrants when he made his getaway. AST warned the public to not approach him and instead contact authorities if spotted.

Carroll was remanded to the Fairbanks Correctional Facility following his arrest.