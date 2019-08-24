Emmonak Escapee Recaptured and Jailed in Bethel

Alaska State Troopers report that the escapee from the Emmonak Jail was recaptured on Friday morning and has been further transported to the Yukon-Kuskokwim Correctional Center.

27-year-old Brandon Agathluk Escaped from the Emmonak Police Department at approximately 2:30 am on Wednesday morning after being arrested on two arrest warrants, ASDT said.

Agathluk was located at about 11:30 am on Friday at an abandoned residence by troopers. When found, AAgathluk jumped out of a window in an effort to escape apprehension. But, after a short foot chase, he was taken into custody by AST and the Emmonak VPSO.

He was further charged with Escape II.