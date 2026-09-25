This Day in Alaska History-September 25th, 1907











The construction of the Keystone Canyon Tunnel just outside Valdez came to an abrupt halt on September 25th, 1907.

The tunnel, for which nine companies vied for right-of-way along the Lowe River, was being constructed to reach the abundant copper in the interior.

construction stopped when a violent dispute involving gunfire from two U.S. Marshals resulted in multiple casualties and one death.

The marshals were behind a barricade at the tunnel put up by workers with the Copper River & Northwestern Railway. After warning shots were fired and ignored. The marshals opened fire on the large crowd opposing them.