Seth Shacklett Charged with the Murder of Nelson Reece in Wasilla





Alaska State Troopers in Wasilla report that murder suspect, Seth Shacklett, age 35, has been taken into custody for the Wednesday night death of 52-year-old Wasilla resident Nelson Reece.

Troopers and EMS were called to the scene of the shooting on Fairview Loop just before 7 pm on Wednesday evening. Found shot, was Reece. Life-saving efforts were unsuccessful and the victim was declared deceased at the scene.

The preliminary investigation revealed that Shacklett and Reece were in the driveway of a residence having a disagreement. During the argument, Shacklett shot Reece with a rifle. “Shacklett was on conditions of release for an unrelated case, which include firearm possession restrictions,” Troopers said. As a result, Shacklett was arrested for violating conditions of release and remanded to Mat-Su Pretrial facility.

On Friday, apparently, Shacklett posted bond. But, by 11:20 am, he was back in custody and charged with Murder I, two counts of Murder II, and three counts of Misconduct Involving a Weapon III. He was remanded to the Mat-Su Pretrial Facility.

The investigation is ongoing.



