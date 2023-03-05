Seward Man Arrested on Several Drug Charges after Warrant Service Saturday





Alaska State Troopers in Seward revealed on Sunday morning that when they were carrying out a warrant service on a Seward man they came upon a quantity of drugs with him in his vehicle on Saturday afternoon.

Troopers were serving 29-year-old Collin McCarty a $500 warrant violating conditions of release after being arrested for failure to appear for arraignment in both January and February. As they were serving Collin with the warrant, they report that they observed controlled substances and paraphernalia in plain site.

AST would locate methamphetamine, heroin, fentanyl, Buprenorphine (suboxone), and clonazepam in McCarty’s possession with intent to distribute and so was taken into custody on the $500 warrant and additionally charged with Misconduct Involving Controlled Substance II X2, III X2, IV, V X5 and violating conditions of release.

He was transported to the Seward Jail and remanded there with no bail set.




