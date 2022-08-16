Ship Creek Coho Salmon Sport Fishing Limits Increased





(Anchorage) – The Alaska Department of Fish and Game (ADF&G) is increasing the sport fish bag and possession limits for coho salmon, 16 inches or greater in length, to six fish per day and six fish in possession in Ship Creek drainage from its mouth upstream to a cable 100 feet downstream of the Chugach Power Plant dam. These provisions are effective 12:01 a.m. Wednesday, August 17 through 11:59 p.m. Saturday, December 31, 2022.

“Along with all the rain in Anchorage, a good push of coho salmon have been moving up Ship Creek,” stated Area Management Biologist Jay Baumer. “Fishing has been good for those anglers getting out and we have nearly 2,000 coho salmon above the fishery and near the William Jack Hernandez Sport Fish Hatchery.”

On August 12, 2022, ADF&G staff counted approximately 600 coho salmon near the hatchery, in poor survey conditions. The hatchery has over 1,000 fish already in the raceways and it is anticipated that the broodstock goals will be met. In addition, there will be enough fish for natural spawning requirements in Ship Creek and therefore it is warranted to increase the coho salmon bag and possession limit to provide anglers an additional sport fish opportunity to harvest surplus fish.

For additional information, please contact the Area Management Biologist Jay Baumer at (907) 267-2265.



