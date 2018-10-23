Sitka Man Indicted by Federal Grand Jury for Pipe Bomb Construction

Alaska Native News Oct 23, 2018.

A Sitka man who constructed and attempted to explode a pipe bomb this month has been indicted on charges of “possession of an unregistered destructive device, unlawfully making a destructive device, and for being a felon in possession of an explosive,” the Department of Justice revealed on Monday.

According to the federal indictment handed down by a federal grand jury, 28-year-old Zachary Loewen, of Sitka, constructed a pipe bomb earlier this month and armed it with a candle wick and took it to a location near Herring Cove. He attempted to ignite the pipe bomb, but the candle wick was not sufficient to ignite the homemade bomb. After his unsuccessful attempt, Loewen abandoned the pipebomb.

Later this month, Loewen “knowingly received and possessed a combination of parts intended for the construction of pipe bombs,” the indictment stated.

Loewen, a twice-convicted felon out of Washington state, is prohibited from possessing firearms or explosive devices. He has made failed attempts at purchasing firearms in the state, prosecutors reported.







Each count in the indictment carries a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000.

Loewen is scheduled to be arraigned on the two charges on October 25th.