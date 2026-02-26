Kodiak man sentenced to 20 years for role in 2022 fatal fentanyl overdose

The defendant is one of over 60 charged in large-scale drug trafficking ring targeting Alaska.

ANCHORAGE, Alaska – A Kodiak man was sentenced Tuesday to 20 years in prison for his role in a conspiracy to distribute deadly drugs that resulted in a fatal overdose in August 2022.

While on pretrial release for state felony charges he committed in March 2022, Gerry Pugal, 38, agreed to receive and distribute drugs in Kodiak on behalf of a drug trafficking organization allegedly run by a California inmate serving a life sentence at the time.

Court documents detail that members of the drug trafficking organization would mail drugs to Pugal in Kodiak, and Pugal would then distribute the drugs to a series of lower-level dealers who worked for him. Ashley Katelnikoff, 38, and Kalani Coyle, 33, were two dealers working for Pugal.

On Aug. 25, 2022, a male victim messaged Katelnikoff that he was in town. Katelnikoff responded asking, “You need anything?” They messaged about purchasing drugs, specifically “blues,” which is a slang term for M-30 fentanyl pills. Katelnikoff agreed to sell the victim five pills for $300. Later that evening, Katelnikoff sold the pills to the victim after picking him up at a local hotel he was staying at.

Around 4 a.m. on Aug. 26, the victim’s mother discovered his body in their hotel room bathroom. Investigators found evidence that the victim used some of the blue pills. Lab testing confirmed the victim had a lethal amount of fentanyl in his bloodstream.

Court documents further explain that months after the fatal overdose, Pugal continued dealing drugs for the organization. On Oct. 23, 2022, Kodiak Police officers responded to Pugal’s residence to execute an arrest warrant following a petition to revoke his state supervision. They searched the house and found Pugal hiding in the refrigerator in possession of fentanyl pills and methamphetamine.