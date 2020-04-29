Six New Cases of COVID-19 Reported in Four Alaska Communities

April 28, 2020 ANCHORAGE — The Alaska Department of Health and Social Services (DHSS) today announced six new cases of COVID-19 in four communities: Anchorage (3), Chugiak (1), Petersburg (1) and North Pole (1). This brings the total case count to 351.
This reflects data from 12:00 a.m. until 11:59 p.m. on April 27 that posted at noon today on the DHSS Coronavirus Response AK COVID-19 Cases and Testing Dashboard.
Of the new cases, five are male and one is female. One is aged 20-29; two are aged 30-39; one is aged 40-49; and two are aged 50-59. There have been a total of 37 hospitalizations and nine deaths with no new hospitalizations or deaths reported yesterday. Recovered cases now total 228, including 10 new recovered cases recorded yesterday.
