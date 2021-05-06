Skier Dies in Crevasse Fall in Denali National Park and Preserve







TALKEETNA, Alaska – Denali National Park and Preserve mountaineering rangers received an InReach communication on Monday, May 3 at 3:30 PM reporting that a ski mountaineer had fallen into a crevasse in the southeastern sector of the park near the Eldridge Glacier. The reporting partner could not see or communicate with the fallen skier and was requesting NPS assistance.

The park’s high-altitude helicopter pilot and two NPS mountaineering rangers departed the Talkeetna State Airport within 30 minutes of the emergency communication. The rescuers flew direct to the party’s GPS coordinates located on the South Spur of the Eldridge Glacier in gently sloping terrain at an elevation just under 8,000 feet.

While the helicopter pilot immediately returned to Talkeetna to pick up two more NPS rescuers, one of the mountaineering rangers on scene was lowered into the crevasse. Upon reaching the fallen skier approximately 100 feet below the glacier surface, the ranger confirmed the skier had died in the fall. The ski mountaineer has been identified as Mason Stansfield, age 28, of Ouray, Colorado.

The skier’s uninjured partner was transported back to Talkeetna. Denali mountaineering rangers recovered Stansfield’s remains later that evening.





