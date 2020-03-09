Snowboarder on Funny River Road being Towed by Truck suffers Head Injuries

Alaska Native News on Mar 9, 2020.

Alaska State Troopers say that a K9 team on patrol came across an injured male laying in the middle of the road and bleeding on Funny River Road at 3:04 am on Monday morning. The individual was transported to the Central Peninsula Hospital for treatment of a head injury.

The investigation found that the victim had been being towed behind a truck when he fell.

Troopers identified the driver of the truck as 60-year-old Paul James Lamarche. He was issued a misdemeanor citation for Reckless Endangerment. He was not detained and released at the scene.