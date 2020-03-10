Snowboarding Teen Caught in Hatcher Pass Avalanche Dies in Hospital

Alaska Native News on Mar 10, 2020.

Late Monday afternoon, troopers, Palmer Fire & Rescue, Mat-Su EMS, Hatcher Pass Avalanche Center, Alaska Avalanche School, MATSAR, and Alaska Mountain Rescue Group responded to Palmer Fishhook Road in reference to a snowboarder caught in an avalanche. The incident ultimately claimed the victim’s life.

Troopers report that the various agencies responded to mile 16 of Palmer Fishhook in Hatcher Pass after receiving the report of a 17-year-old teen caught in an avalanche at 4:17 pm.

Upon arrival, the snowboarding teen was located and accessed and rushed to a local hospital where he, unfortunately, was declared deceased. He had been caught in the avalanche and swept into a creek drainage, where he had gotten stuck.

The 17-year-old’s next of kin were notified of the incident.





