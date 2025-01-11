Social Security Fairness Act Becomes Law





Washington, DC – Monday, President Joe Biden signed into law H.R. 82 The Social Security Fairness Act, legislation that repeals the Windfall Elimination Provision (WEP) and Government Pension Offset (GPO). Senator Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska), who has co-sponsored the legislation every year since 2003, praised the long over-due passage of the law.

“I have been working on the Social Security Fairness Act for as long as I’ve been representing Alaska in the United States Senate,” Senator Murkowski said. “This legislation takes care of Alaskans who have dedicated years of service to our communities, serving in integral roles such as teachers, firefighters, and police officers. Hardworking public servants should not be denied the benefits that they paid for because of their career choices, and I’m relieved that this longstanding injustice has been remedied.”

The Social Security Administration (SSA) is still evaluating how implementation will work. For Alaskans whose Social Security benefits are already being reduced by WEP or GPO, additional action is not required at this time except to verify that the SSA has your current mailing address and direct deposit information. If you are receiving a public pension and are now interested in filing for Social Security benefits, you may file online at https://www.ssa.gov/apply.

The WEP, enacted in 1983, reduces the Social Security benefits of workers who receive pensions from a federal, state, or local government for employment not covered by Social Security. The GPO, enacted in 1977, reduces Social Security spousal benefits for spouses, widows, and widowers whose spouses receive pensions from a federal, state, or local government. Together, these provisions reduce Social Security benefits for nearly 3 million Americans – including those who worked teachers, state employees, and public safety officers. Alaska is one of the most disproportionately and negatively affected states per capita by the WEP and GPO.

The Social Security Fairness Act has been endorsed by the American Federation of Labor and Congress of Industrial Organizations Alaska (AFL-CIO Alaska), Alaska Fire Chiefs Association (AFCA), Alaska Professional Fighters Association (APFA), National Education Association – Alaska (NEA-A), National Active and Retired Federal Employees Association Alaska (NARFE Alaska), Alaska State Employees Association (ASEA), Fraternal Order of Police (FOP), National Committee to Preserve Social Security & Strengthen Medicare (NCPSSM), Social Security Works, Strengthen Social Security Coalition, American Federation of Teachers (AFT), International Union of Police Association (IUPA), National Association of Police Organizations (NAPO), American Federation of State, County, and Municipal Employees (AFSCME), National Education Association (NEA), and the Senior Citizens League.

Below is a timeline of previous iterations of the legislation that Senator Murkowski has co-sponsored.

Timeline:

December 21, 2024: Senator Murkowski votes for passage of H.R. 82, the House-passed Social Security Fairness Act, the House-passed Social Security Fairness Act.

December 19, 2024: Senator Murkowski votes to allow the Senate to consider H.R. 82.

December 18, 2024: Senator Murkowski votes to end debate on the motion to proceed to H.R. 82.

March 2023: Senator Murkowski co-sponsors S. 597 the Social Security Fairness Act in the 118th Congress.

April 2021: Senator Murkowski co-sponsors S. 1302 Social Security Fairness Act in the 117th Congress.

February 2019: Senator Murkowski co-sponsors S. 521 Social Security Fairness Act of 2019 in the 116th Congress.

April 2017: Senator Murkowski co-sponsors S. 915 Social Security Fairness Act of 2017 in the 115th Congress.

June 2015: Senator Murkowski co-sponsors S. 1651 Social Security Fairness Act of 2015 in the 114th Congress.

May 2013: Senator Murkowski co-sponsors S. 896 Social Security Fairness Act of 2013 in the 113th Congress.

December 2011: Senator Murkowski co-sponsors S. 2010 Social Security Fairness Act of 2011 in the 112th Congress.

February 2009: Senator Murkowski co-sponsors S. 484 Social Security Fairness Act of 2009 in the 111th Congress.

January 2007: Senator Murkowski co-sponsors S. 206 Social Security Fairness Act of 2007 in the 110th Congress.

March 2005: Senator Murkowski co-sponsors S.619 Social Security Fairness Act of 2005 in the 109th Congress.

February 2003: Senator Murkowski co-sponsors S. 349 The Social Security Fairness Act of 2003 in the 108th Congress.



