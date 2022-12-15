Soldotna Man Dies in Multiple Vehicle Crash Caused by Collision with Moose on Sterling Highway





Soldotna-based troopers and Central Emergency Services responded to mile 99.5 of the Sterling Highway after receiving multiple reports of a serious multiple-vehicle collision on Tuesday evening, troopers reported.

Upon arrival, troopers discovered a Soldotna driver, identified as 36-year-old Sam Clyde, deceased, and he was pronounced at the scene. Two others in a 2013 Ford Edge were injured in the accident and were transported to the Central Peninsula Hospital.

A preliminary investigation into the crash found that Clyde while driving his 2000 Volkswagen Beetle southbound, ran into an adult cow moose. As a result of that initial collision, Clyde’s Beetle crossed over the centerline and crashed headlong into the Ford traveling northbound.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing.



