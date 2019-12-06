Soldotna Man Dies in Wednesday Morning Sterling Highway Rollover

Alaska State Troopers responded to a rollover at mile 53 of the Sterling Highway near Cooper Landing after receiving a call reporting the accident at 7:45 am on Wednesday morning.

When they arrived at the scene they found a Dodge SUV on its top in standing water alongside the roadway. A CES dive team was called in and the team retrieved the remains of 54-year-old Robert Scott from the water.

It was determined at the scene that Scott was traveling northbound when he left the roadway and flipped. Scott was the only occupant in the vehicle when the accident occurred.

The victim’s remains were sent to the State Medical Examiner’s office in Anchorage for autopsy.

The vehicle was impounded in the continuing investigation as to the cause.