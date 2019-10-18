Three Rollovers, One Fatal, Caused by Icy Sterling Highway Conditions

Alaska State Troopers revealed at least three accidents, one fatal, that occurred on the Sterling Highway within an hour on Thursday morning as a result of icy highway conditions.

The first call came in at 6:55 am on Thursday reporting that a vehicle had rolled over near the intersection of the Sterling Highway and Longmere Way in Sterling.

The investigation at the scene found that a 2000 Ford Ranger driven by 19-year-old Alexandra Miller had been traveling southbound on the highway, and hit a patch of ice causing her vehicle to cross the centerline into the northbound ditch, rolling several times.

Miller, who was not wearing her seatbelt was partially thrown from her vehicle and sustained non-life-threatening injuries. She was transported to the Central Peninsula Hospital for treatment.

She was issued a citation for traveling too fast for road conditions.

Thirty-five minutes later, at 7:30 am, troopers responded to mile 100.5 of the highway after receiving a call from a passerby reporting a rollover. When they arrived at the scene, they found 17-year-old Macie Schroeder-Dalebout deceased from injuries sustained in the accident.

The investigation found that Dalebout was driving northbound at that location in her 2005 Kia Sorento when she hit a patch of ice on the roadway and crashed into the ditch rolling her vehicle. Dalebout was not wearing her seatbelt and was thrown from the vehicle sustaining fatal injuries.

Eight minutes later, at 7:38 am, troopers responded to a third rollover crash, this one at mile 105. When they arrived at the scene they found the driver uninjured in the rollover. That driver too lost control due to icy road conditions. The vehicle was towed while the driver was released on scene.