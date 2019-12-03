Soldotna man Has Bad Dream Ends up Jailed

A Soldotna man would have a self-fulfilling dream during the early morning hours on Monday.

At 4:48 am, 50-year-old Patrick Mahan called into trooper dispatch to report that he had just awoke from a bad dream and needed help.

Troopers responded to Mahan’s address in Soldotna after finding that Mahan had an active arrest warrant in connection with an assault case one month earlier.

He was placed under arrest and transported to the Wildwood Pretrial Facility in Kenai where he was remanded on the warrant.