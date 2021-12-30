State emergency managers monitor extreme snow and ice conditions in interior





JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, Alaska – Alaska’s Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Management has been in coordination with all affected jurisdictions in the interior this week after heavy snowfall in the region over the weekend caused power outages and building damage.

The State Emergency Operation Center has not received any local disaster declarations from the communities, which is a standard process when emergencies or disasters cause more impact or damage than the community can effectively respond to independently.

DHSEM emergency managers are in contact with Delta Junction, Denali and Fairbanks North Star Boroughs and Nenana, as well as the Alaska Department of Transportation, the National Weather Service, Alaska National Guard, The Salvation Army Alaska Division, and American Red Cross Alaska Region.

While DOT is providing the immediate response to address road conditions, DHSEM is on stand-by to address any requests that may be received from communities if it is determined that additional state or non-government organization response is warranted.

###



