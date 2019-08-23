State Fair Fireworks Show Cancelled Due to Fire Concerns

 

Decision based on dry conditions and limited resources

(PALMER) – The Alaska State Fair’s Annual Night of Fireworks has been cancelled this year due to extreme fire danger conditions and a lack of fire mitigation resources. Several large wildfires currently being fought in the Susitna Valley and statewide have stretched firefighting resources thin.

Specifically, the cancellation is based on the following concerns:

  • Current Weather – Warm and dry for the extended forecast.
  • Index – This includes the relative humidity, winds and temperature. (https://www.weather.gov/arh/fire)
  • Depleted Resources – Working fires have tied up local and state firefighting resources.

The decision was reached by the Department of Forestry, State Fire Marshal’s Office, and the City of Palmer.

For wildfire updates and fire safety information, visit:

  • https://akfireinfo.com/
  • http://forestry.alaska.gov/Assets/pdfs/home/firewise09.pdf
  • http://forestry.alaska.gov/Assets/pdfs/fire/assignments/2016%20Alaska%20Wildland%20Fire%20Guide.pdf
More about <a href="https://alaska-native-news.com/byline/kenneth-marsh-dps/" rel="tag">Kenneth Marsh | DPS</a>

Written by: on Aug 23, 2019.
Last revised by: Alaska Native News