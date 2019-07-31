State Security Office Warns of Fraudulent Text Messages Targeting AMHS Passengers

- Home
(ANCHORAGE, Alaska) – The Alaska Marine Highway System (AMHS) was notified of a report of fraudulent text message targeting AMHS passengers impacted by the ongoing Inlandboatmen’s Union of the Pacific strike.
The State Security Office alerted AMHS to fraudulent text messages targeting AMHS customers waiting for a refund due to canceled sailings. These text messages instruct recipients to call a phone number. After dialing the phone number, recipients are then asked to provide a credit card number over the phone.
These text messages are fraudulent and should be ignored or deleted. If you receive reports of AMHS customers or anyone else receiving these text messages please report them to the State Security Office.
Incidents can be reported by emailing infosec@alaska.gov or dialing 907-269-5000.
AMHS staff will never ask for credit card numbers when processing a refund. All refunds are automatically returned to the credit card used to purchase the fare.