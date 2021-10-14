Statement from Alaska Senate President Micciche on Passing of Former Senate President Clem Tillion





JUNEAU – Alaska Senate President Peter Micciche released the following statement today after learning of the passing of former Alaska Senate President Clem Tillion.

“Clem Tillion dedicated his life to public service. A WWII Veteran, Clem served nine terms in the Alaska State Legislature and remained active in public life until the very end. He was a great friend, a fellow Senate President, co-creator and defender of the Permanent Fund and the Permanent Fund Dividend, and a great Alaskan. Clem served as the fish czar under Governor Hickel and proved to be the scrappiest of ‘fish fighters’ for many decades in defense of Alaska’s fisheries. His unwavering love for our state, his monumental impact on the trajectory of its history, and his commitment to the people of Alaska will keep his memory alive.

“Erin, my four girls and I mourn the loss of a great man today. We will miss our occasional family visits to the wonderland of Halibut Cove and the home Clem loved so dearly. Today, Alaska lost a giant, a legend, a veracious voice in Alaska public policy. He will be deeply missed, and our hearts go out to the extended Tillion Family and the thousands of Alaskans that loved and respected Clem.”



