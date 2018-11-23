Two Caught Red-Handed Stealing Truck in Meadow Street Parking Lot

Alaska Native News Nov 23, 2018.

Police in Anchorage responded to a condominium on the 6900-block of Meadow Street after a caller contacted the department to report a man with a flashlight pounding on the steering column of a vehicle in the parking lot. The caller was concerned that the person was attempting to steal the vehicle, APD said.

Officers responded to the location and saw a light-colored GMC pickup with a green Jeep Cherokee parked next to it with individuals at the vehicles and so blocked in the Jeep with their patrol vehicles.

APD saw three individuals at the scene, a female in the back seat of the Jeep, one person between the two vehicles, and a third close at hand. Upon seeing the officers, the man between the vehicles, later identified as 22-year-old Hans M. Wells, immediately stopped what he was doing and jumped into the driver’s seat of the Jeep. The other person, later identified as 21-year-old Maquire M. Levi, ran to the Jeep and jumped into the front passenger seat, and Wells attempted to make a getaway but was unable to do so because he was blocked in by the patrol cars.







APD gave commands and all suspects immediately complied, gave up, and were taken into custody.

“During the pat search several items were found on Wells’ person to include meth and shotgun shells,” APD reported. Officers observed that inside the Jeep there were two shotguns, one of which was sawed-off to a length prohibited by law. They also saw that the ignition in the Jeep had been “stripped and punched.” The patrol officers attempted to contact the owner of the Jeep but were unable to and so, the Jeep was impounded to await a search warrant.

The owner of the GMC gave the officers permission to search their vehicle. Inside, APD found several tools and also found that the steering column cover had been removed and the ignition had been “punched” in that vehicle as well.

All three persons were transported to the police department for questioning. Following the interviews, Wells was charged with Misconduct Involving a Controlled Substance IV and Misconduct Involving Weapons III. Levi was also charged with the weapons charge as well as Vehicle Theft6 I. Levi would also be found to be the subject of a felony arrest warrant.

The female was not charged in the incident and her identity was not publically divulged.

Wells and Levi were transported to the Anchorage jail where they were remanded.