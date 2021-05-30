Students Charged with Various after Fairbanks College Drive Fight

During the early morning hours on Sunday, AST was alerted of a fight in the College Drive area in Palmer.

Additionally, the caller reported that after leaving the scene, she was being followed by two vehicles.

One of the vehicles were pulled over by AST.

It was determined, through the course of the investigation, that 18-year-old Hallee Yudnte, was in violation of Disorderly Conduct, and was so charged.

Numerous juvenile individuals in following vehicles were charged with Minors in consumption of alcohol, according to the report by AST.