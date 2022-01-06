Anchorage Man Sentenced to 35 Years in Prison for Sex Trafficking Minors, Child Pornography and Illegal Possession of a Firearm





ANCHORAGE – An Anchorage man was sentenced Wednesay to 35 years in prison and a lifetime of supervised release by Senior U. S. District Court Judge Ralph R. Beistline on five counts of sex trafficking minors, three counts of production of child pornography and two counts of being a felon in possession of firearms. In handing down the sentence, Judge Beistline noted the defendant’s complete lack of respect for the law as well as the absence of any remorse or empathy for the victims whom he controlled and were significantly damaged by his conduct.

According to court documents, between October and December 2018, Tristan Jamal Grant, aka “Goo,” 35, conspired with another person to traffic two minors, a 15-year-old female and a 17-year-old female. Both minors were runaways who stayed with Grant at his co-conspirator’s apartment. While at the apartment, they created online advertisements that were used to market the minors. Grant then trafficked his victims by persuading them to perform sex acts for money; serving as protection for the minors; and driving one of the minors to a date to perform commercial sex acts. Additionally, Grant produced child pornography with one of the minors on two separate occasions.

Grant was arrested by Anchorage Police Department following a shooting on December 12, 2018. When arrested Grant was in possession of two weapons. Because Grant had previously been convicted of a felony, possession of those guns was illegal.

Grant remained in custody and was indicted by a federal grand jury. He escaped from custody during a court ordered release to meet with his attorney at the attorney’s office. Grant was captured and later sentenced to three years of imprisonment for charges relating to his escape, which he will serve consecutively to the above sentence. Grant was convicted of the charges following a bench trial in April 2021.

“The sex trafficking of minors is a horrific crime, often wreaking terrible physical and emotional harm upon vulnerable victims,” said U.S. Attorney John E. Kuhn, Jr. of the District of Alaska. “The facts in this case reflect an unfathomable disregard for the welfare of the minors involved. The U.S. Attorney’s Office and our law enforcement partners will do everything in our power to bring to justice anyone who exploits children, and we will seek fitting punishments to deter this tragic crime and protect the most vulnerable members of our society.”

“Tristan Grant used violent, manipulative means to force minors into performing commercial sex acts, while at the same time producing CSAM online and terrorizing our communities with other egregious acts of violence,” said Assistant Special Agent in Charge Shawn Peters of the FBI Anchorage Field Office. “His conduct caused immeasurable harm to the survivors and to the community of Anchorage, and for that, he will now spend over 35 years in federal prison. The FBI is grateful for our collaborative partnerships across the state as we continue to combat violent crime and crimes against Alaska’s youth.”

This case was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Anchorage Police Department and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, working together through the FBI’s Safe Streets/Crimes Against Children/Human Trafficking Task Force. The task force marshals federal, state and local resources to better locate, apprehend and prosecute individuals who exploit children through sex trafficking, as well as to identify and recover victims.

This case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative launched in May 2006 by the Department of Justice to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse. Led by U.S. Attorneys’ Offices, Project Safe Childhood combines federal, state and local resources to better locate, apprehend and prosecute individuals who exploit children via the Internet, as well as to identify and rescue victims. For more information about Project Safe Childhood, please visit www.justice.gov/psc.

###



