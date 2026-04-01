UAF’s Science Potpourri offers fun activity medley







The annual Science Potpourri returns on Saturday, April 11. Designed to spark children’s curiosity about science, the free all-ages event will take place from noon-3 p.m. in the Reichardt Building on the University of Alaska Fairbanks’ Troth Yeddha’ Campus.

This year’s theme, “Science Fun in the Midnight Sun,” will feature a medley of demonstrations and hands-on activities that span the sciences.

Children will learn about explosions, fossils, volcanoes, the aurora borealis, animals, space and much more in a safe and fun environment. They can enjoy ice cream frozen with liquid nitrogen, and there will be a scavenger hunt with prizes and educational crafts to take home.

Science Potpourri is presented by the UAF College of Natural Science and Mathematics with support from Brian Rasley, Paul Layer and Costco Wholesale. Parking is free on the weekend.

More information is available on the web or the Facebook event.