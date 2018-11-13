Suicidal Woman Taken into Custody on Title 47 Hold after Allegedly Setting Fire to Home in Palmer

Alaska Native News Nov 13, 2018.

Alaska State Troopers report that they have taken a suicidal female, whose name they did not reveal, into custody after a structure fire in Palmer on Monday morning.

The report of the suicidal woman went in to the AST Palmer post at 11:50 am on Monday. The caller informed troopers that the woman was also armed with a handgun.

Troopers immediately initiated a response. During the response, a neighbor of the subject called in and informed troopers that they had heard three shots fired from the residence.

When AST arrived at the scene and set up a perimeter. Troopers reported smelling smoke emanating from the property. A short time later, a family member arrived at the scene and reported to troopers there that “the woman had called a relative out of state and had threatened to set fire to her home.”

Troopers say that they could hear the woman periodically yelling out and that they could see smoke coming from the eaves of the residence. Several minutes later, troopers made contact with the woman in a vehicle on the property and took her into custody. It was found at that time that the woman had suffered burns.

“A handgun was recovered from the ground outside the car,” troopers reported.

The woman was transported to the Mat-Su Regional Hospital for treatment of her injuries and further held on a “Title 47 Hold,” which is Involuntary Commitment.

The fire department was able to extinguish the fire to the residence, but not before the structure suffered extensive damage.