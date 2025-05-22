Sullivan Joins President Trump for Golden Dome Missile Defense Announcement





WASHINGTON—U.S. Senators Dan Sullivan (R-Alaska), Kevin Cramer (R-N.D.), and Jim Banks (R-Ind.), all members of the Senate Armed Services Committee (SASC), today joined President Donald Trump, Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth, and Vice Chief of Space Operations General Michael Guetlein at the White House for an announcement about the administration’s plan for a Golden Dome missile defense system for America. Sens. Sullivan and Cramer also announced the imminent introduction of their legislation, the GOLDEN DOME Act, to reinforce President Trump’s vision of a layered, integrated missile defense system to protect the United States from the intensifying threats and growing arsenals of China and Russia. The forthcoming GOLDEN DOME Act will also complement President Trump’s “Iron Dome” executive order, signed on January 27, 2025.

Sen. Sullivan and President Trump also emphasized the critical role Alaska plays in the nation’s missile defense system.

“When you look at the system that [President Trump] laid out, you have the initial ground-based missile interceptors, which are made by some of the big defense companies,” said Sen. Sullivan. “But the beauty of [the President’s] vision is that it’s layered, it’s open architecture, and it goes up into space. This is going to involve some of the new defense tech companies that are very interested and can bring missile defense at a cost that is lower than we could ever have imagined. Senator Cramer and I just met with a bunch of these companies last week. Our technology sector is head and shoulders above any other country, and they’re going to be a key part of this. I think that’s what makes this announcement so exciting.”

“Alaska is a big part of [missile defense] because the location is sort of perfect,” said President Trump. “I think that’s your first line of defense in certain instances.”

Following the White House event, Senators Sullivan and Cramer recorded a brief video recapping the announcement and discussing their GOLDEN DOME Act.



