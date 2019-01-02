Sunken Tender Faces Disposal

- Home
The 71-foot fishing tender Nordic Viking, which sank at the T-dock in Seward, Alaska, is now destined for final disposal.
A spokesperson for the Alaska Department of Environmental Conservation said Dec. 21 that the fishing tender had been lifted and dewatered by Global Diving and Salvage and would be disposed of by Raibow Fiberglass and Boat Repair of Seward. Alaska Chadux Corp. meanwhile was continuing to monitor deployed boom for any new signs of contamination and was to remove the boom once it is determined that there is no further risk of contamination.
The cause of the sinking remains unknown.
Alaska DEC officials said that no hazards to wildlife had been reported.
The Nordic Viking’s hull tanks had capacity for 2,500 gallons of fuel, but the US Coast Guard said that Larry March, the vessel owner, estimated some 700 gallons were in the tanks at the time of the sinking.
The sinking of the vessel was reported to DEC by Seward Harbormaster Norm Regis, who discovered the sunken tender while he was on a routine walk around the harbor.
Fishermen’s News Online grants permission to the Alaska Native News to post selected articles. Read More at: Fishermen’s News Online.