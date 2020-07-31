Suspect in Thursday’s Officer-Involved Shooting Released from Hospital and Placed under Arrest

Alaska Native News on Jul 31, 2020.

Anchorage police say that the suspect that was injured in Thursday’s officer-involved shooting has been released from the hospital and subsequently arrested on charges that include Assault 2, two counts of Assault 3, and two counts of Misconduct Involving a Weapon 2 and may face additional charges.

According to the APD report, police were alerted to shots-fired into an occupied residence on the 11200-block of Steeple Drive in Eagle River at 6:20 am on Thursday and multiple officers responded to the scene. Upon arrival, it was found that an adult male suffering from a gunshot wound and so, was transported to a local hospital for treatment of his non-life-threatening injury.

Officers who initially responded to the location teamed up and moved in to confront the suspect who continued to fire shots. Additional officers, some who were off-duty officers reporting to work, also responded to the scene. As officers approached the suspect’s residence, the shooter, identified as 57-year-old Todd Driskill, continued firing off rounds and one officer returned fire injuring Driskill. He was taken into custody and transported to the hospital for treatment of his injury.







The preliminary investigation revealed that the suspect, armed with a semi-automatic rifle, was discharging his weapon outside of his weapon at the surrounding neighborhood. Additional officers checked with residents in the neighborhood for additional victims, none were located.

“Per policy, the state’s Office of Special Prosecutions (OSP) will review the officer’s use of force and determine whether or not it was justified. Once that has been completed, APD Internal Affairs will review the officer’s actions to confirm whether or not there was any violation of policy,” APD stated. That officer was placed on mandatory four-day administrative leave and their identity will be released in 72 hours.

The press conference by Chief Doll can be viewed on APD’s Facebook page.