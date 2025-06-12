Task Force Arrests Wasilla Man on Attempted Sexual Assault/Exploitation of a Minor on Tuesday





An arrest was made in Wasilla on Tuesday in connection with an exploitation case headed by the Alaska Bureau of Investigation Technical Crime Unit, and U.S. Department of Homeland Security.

Together, the two agencies make up Task Force Dawnbreaker.

The task force reports that their investigation revealed that 38-year-old Jason Keller had taken advantage of a 13-year-old female, soliciting her for sex and showing her images of his genitalia.

The task force located Keller and took him into custody.

He was charged with Attempted Sexual Abuse of a Minor II, Distributing Indecent Material to a Minor, Exploitation of a Minor, and Tampering with Evidence, according to the report.

Keller was remanded to the Anchorage Correctional Facility.



