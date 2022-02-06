Task Force Shoots, Kills Aniak Man, Deputy U.S. Marshal Wounded





Alaska State Troopers revealed on Saturday that an Aniak suspect was killed and a deputy U.S. Marshal was wounded in an incident in Aniak on Friday afternoon.

Troopers and the US Marshals Fugitive Task Force, at AST request, traveled to the village to “effect a high-risk arrest warrant,” for Andrew John, age 34, who was wanted on a $2,500 felony warrant for a January 29th Assault III incident.

As the task force was clearing the residence, John, armed with a shotgun, opened fire on the team, wounding the Deputy Marshal. The task force evacuated the structure with the deputy and set up a perimeter around the house.

Shortly thereafter, John emerged from the house armed with the shotgun. According to the report, multiple members of the task force opened fire on John, fatally wounding him. He was declared deceased at the scene.

The injured deputy was transported to the Aniak Clinic and medevaced to Anchorage a short time later. He is reported to be in fair condition.

AST stated, “The Alaska State Troopers Bureau of Investigation (ABI) has assumed the investigative responsibility for this incident. ABI Major Crimes Investigators are currently in Aniak conducting a thorough investigation into the incident.”

Following the investigation, the results will be turned over to the Alaska Office of Special Prosecutions to be reviewed.

John’s next of kin were notified of the incident and his remains were turned over to the State Medical Examiner’s office in Anchorage.





