Temporary Closure of Trails Due to Increased Bear Activity





ANCHORAGE, Alaska – In coordination with the Alaska Department of Fish and Game (ADF&G), the Municipality of Anchorage Department of Parks and Recreation and Bureau of Land Management (BLM) are temporarily closing several trails in Far North Bicentennial Park and the BLM Campbell Tract as a precautionary measure due to heightened bear activity. Trail closures include the Rover’s Run Trail, Viewpoint Trail, and Salmon Run Trail. The closure is effective immediately and will remain in place until further notice.

This decision follows recent close encounters between trail users and brown bears, as well as observations made by biologists with both ADF&G and BLM monitoring the area, which reported a higher-than-usual number of salmon in the creek.

“Due to the proximity of the trail to Campbell Creek, bears are more likely to frequent the area during salmon runs,” said Parks and Recreation Acting Director, Shanna Gamble, “In coordination with the Alaska Department of Fish and Game, both Parks and Rec and the BLM support a proactive closure like this to reduce the risk to trail users.”

While bears can be encountered on any Anchorage-area trail, the current level of activity around these trails presents an elevated safety concern. Anchorage Parks and Recreation and BLM urges the public to respect trail closures, and to exercise caution and bear awareness while recreating.

For more information concerning recreating in bear country, check out the

www.adfg.alaska.gov . Alaska Department of Fish and Game website,

CONTACT

Anchorage Parks and Recreation

907-343-4355

The Bureau of Land Management – Anchorage Field Office

907-267-1246

Alaska Department of Fish and Game

907-267-2257